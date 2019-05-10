Mike's Pizzeria launches food truck serving handmade Italian food

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since the early 60s Mike's Pizzeria has been serving up authentic Italian food at the corner of Shields and West Avenue in Central Fresno.Now they're taking it on the road."I call it a taste of Italy and we are going to be doing a little bit of everything, the menu is going to be revolving," says Andrew DiNuzzo.DiNuzzo is the grandson of the founder of Mike's Pizzeria.He's a third-generation owner and is branching off from the family business.He's taking the same hand-crafted food they make at the restaurant and serving it on the streets via his food truck - Roma's Italian Street Cuisine."There is definitely some nerves, but I am definitely looking forward to getting out there and making people happy and giving them something different," he says.The truck is named after his 4-year-old daughter, Roma.It's the first and only full-service Italian food truck in Fresno and they're serving up more than just pizza."Handmade ravioli, all of our sauces are made in house - basically meatballs, sausage and there will be a pizza," says DiNuzzo.He'll be dishing it up all over the Valley and Fresno.His dad, Peter DiNuzzo, owner of Mike's Pizzeria, says he's proud of his son and the new opportunities he's creating for the family's business."It's kind of exciting that he is able to go out and do that, instead of being confined to a restaurant and trying to find the time to be able to do both, so that is exciting for him," the elder DiNuzzo said.The food truck has been an ongoing project for a year and finally will make its debut this Friday at ApCal.Eventually Andrew says he wants to have a set schedule for where the food truck will be going.In the meantime, people can check out Roma online for its next stops.