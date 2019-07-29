Food & Drink

National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get deals and freebies

Monday is the day to earn your wings!

July 29 marks National Chicken Wing Day, which celebrates the meaty, snackable treat that you can customize to your taste.

Whether you like them spicy or mild, drumsticks or flats, there are popular chains that are offering specials to get your hands on some wings. Just remember to get the wet naps on standby.

  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Arguably the most popular national chain for wings, "B-Dubs" is giving customers a free snack size of wings with the purchase of any wing order. The special is for both boneless or traditional wings, and it's available for dine-in orders only.
  • Hooters: If your love for wings knows no limits, then Hooters got you. For $15.99, you can get all-you-can-eat wings from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The special is for dine-in only and valid at participating locations.
  • Wingstop: The national chain will toss in five free wings of any type with your wing order, valid for dine-in or takeout. For online orders, you can use the promo code 5FREEWINGS. If you're ordering at the restaurant, you can just tell them you want the free wings.
  • TGI Fridays: The chain is offering endless wings for $12 as part of its popular endless appetizers promotion. You can also choose endless potstickers, mozarella sticks, green bean fries, or the whiskey-glazed sesame chicken strips. So, value added!
