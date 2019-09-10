New Clovis restaurant opens in old Corner Cafe storefront

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storefront that has sat vacant in the heart of Old Town Clovis for years is getting new life.The "Old Town Cafe" just opened up on 4th and Pollasky.You may recall the space used to house the old "Corner Cafe."The owner of the newly opened space says it is a great location."We feel Old Town Clovis is the crown jewel of the city of Clovis, " said owner Jesse Mendoza. "This has been a landmark in Old Town for decades. So we decided to open it up, remodel it and offer breakfast and lunch."Mendoza is also the owner of a restaurant just down the street called "Salsa's" and that business has been operating for 25 years.The newly opened "Old Town Cafe" will serve breakfast and lunch daily and dinner on Fridays.