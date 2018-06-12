New hot Cheeto tacos at El Premio Mayor

One of the Valley's more beloved Mexican food restaurants is tinkering with tastiness once again.El Premio Mayor is cooking up a "hot Cheeto taco" for taco Tuesday.If you don't know what hot Cheetos are, ask any 11 or 12-year-old, they usually love them.The chef's at El Premio Mayor are mixing the spicy, crunchy, very red snack into the tortilla dough to give the taco shells a little color and kick.They say the inspiration for the hot Cheeto taco was boredom.After perfecting the recipe, the restaurant put feelers out on its Facebook page.Customers said they were willing to try the taco.The tacos are available only at the McKinley location -- which is open until midnight.