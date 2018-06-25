New Namikaze Japanese Restaurant serves up dishes with a California twist in north Fresno

Japanese food lovers have a new option in north Fresno. Namikaze Japanese Restaurant, located at 1134 E. Champlain Dr., has an extensive menu of classic entrees like miso ramen and sukiyaki beef, alongside creative appetizers.
Start off with Namikaze nachos made with wonton chips topped with ahi tuna, jalapeno, cilantro and a spicy cream sauce. The menu features rice bowls (like a build-your-own poke bowl) and noodle dishes like the mushroom pasta with garlic, olive oil, assorted mushrooms, bacon and green onion.
There's also a complete list of nigiri, sashimi and California-inflected rolls like the Tiger (boiled shrimp, crab salad and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds) and the vegetarian Baby Groots (radish, gobo roots and carrots, topped with avocado, ginger sauce and red pepper threads).
It's still early days for the fledgling business, but it already has earned five stars from six reviews on Yelp.
Jennifer S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 20, wrote, "The decor is light and bright and the seating is very comfortable. Service was fast and friendly and the food was delicious! We will be back."
Coalee C. added, "Such a cute new sushi restaurant with tons of options on the menu, including options for non-sushi eaters. They also have gluten-free and vegetarian options. So excited to come back! The owners are really sweet too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Namikaze Japanese Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
