'Poki Stop' Brings Poké To Northwest Fresno

A new spot to score poke and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Poki Stop, the new addition is located at 6103 W. Figarden Dr. (near Bullard).
Like most restaurants specializing in Hawaiian-style poke bowls, there's a build-your-own-bowl component to the menu.
Customers first start by choosing a base of white or brown rice, mixed greens or half-and-half of each. Then, they can select from a variety of protein options like tuna, salmon or smoked squid.
Add in sauces that include spicy mayo, teriyaki or sweet chili glaze; and finish the meal off by choosing from toppings like edamame, kimchi or jalapenos.
If you're in the mood for something different, look for a chicken teriyaki or tofu bowl.
Poki Stop has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Sam K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 24th, said: "Poki Stop is a simple, yet satisfying, poke place. They have three bowl sizes and is protein based on three very reasonably sized scoops."
Yelper Janet S. added: "Made my second visit today (2/28) and I was pleased with the amount of protein in my bowl. However, my niece ordered a small bowl like mine, but had quite a bit more protein than me. Nonetheless, it was fresh and I had plenty of toppings."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Poki Stop is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8:30pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.
