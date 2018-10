'Poki Stop' Brings Poké To Northwest Fresno

A new spot to score poke and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Poki Stop , the new addition is located at 6103 W. Figarden Dr. (near Bullard).Like most restaurants specializing in Hawaiian-style poke bowls, there's a build-your-own-bowl component to the menu.Customers first start by choosing a base of white or brown rice, mixed greens or half-and-half of each. Then, they can select from a variety of protein options like tuna, salmon or smoked squid.Add in sauces that include spicy mayo, teriyaki or sweet chili glaze; and finish the meal off by choosing from toppings like edamame, kimchi or jalapenos.If you're in the mood for something different, look for a chicken teriyaki or tofu bowl.Poki Stop has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.Sam K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 24th, said: "Poki Stop is a simple, yet satisfying, poke place. They have three bowl sizes and is protein based on three very reasonably sized scoops."Yelper Janet S. added : "Made my second visit today (2/28) and I was pleased with the amount of protein in my bowl. However, my niece ordered a small bowl like mine, but had quite a bit more protein than me. Nonetheless, it was fresh and I had plenty of toppings."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Poki Stop is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-8:30pm, and Sunday from 11am-7pm.