FOOD & DRINK

Pull up a stool at 3 of the best pubs in Clovis

Riley's Brew Pub.| Photo: Crystal C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best taphouses in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to keep in mind the next time you're planning to grab a pint.

1. B C's Pizza & Beer



Photo: Penelope K./Yelp

Topping the list is B C's Pizza & Beer. Located at 1315 Shaw Ave., the pub, which offers pizza, international beers and more, boasts four stars out of 268 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the affordable happy hour special (a combo of a beer and a personal pizza) as well as the wide variety of beers from around the world, which rotate regularly.

2. Riley's Brew Pub



Photo: Giang T./Yelp

Next up is Riley's Brew Pub, situated at 2674 Owens Mountain Parkway, Suite 104. With four stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot and bar has proven to be a local favorite for its hard root beer and the high quality of its fried chicken, sandwiches, and chili fries.

3. Ruby's



Photo: Sarah E./Yelp

Ruby's, located at 748 Pollasky Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar four stars out of 13 reviews. The family-owned joint is a long-time fixture in Clovis, known for its long hours, good pours and reasonable prices. Yelpers recommend the michelada, a spicy Mexican beer and lime cocktail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineClovis
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News