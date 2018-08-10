Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws

While it's not quite time to break out the sweaters and rake the leaves, one coffee giant is helping tide you over until pumpkin spice season starts.
Starbucks is now offering a Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straw.
The cookies, which are made from toasted, white chocolate-flavored wafers, rolled into straws and filled with white chocolate and pumpkin spices, will be sold at grocery stores.
Each container has 20 straws and sells for $6.99.
They've also introduced Pumpkin Spice K-cups to the pumpkin spice family.
No word yet on when the PSL will return.
But Starbucks has created a Facebook group called Leaf Rakers Society to help pumpkin lovers wait.
It's never too early to celebrate fall. Right?— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2018
If yes, go here: https://t.co/U7eSoNQcjr 🍂🎃🎉 pic.twitter.com/ORGsFtBjiD
Want more of the fall spice? Check out these outlandish pumpkin spice products: