Thai Patio Restaurant opens in downtown Fresno

Hungry? A new neighborhood Thai spot has you covered. Called Thai Patio Restaurant, the newcomer is located at 1289 N. First St. in downtown Fresno.
Start your meal with appetizers like spring rolls, fried quail, chicken wings, beef jerky, crispy pork belly, tom yum soup or papaya salad.
Main dishes include Thai boat noodles, panang curry, deep-fried whole fish topped with chili sauce and pad see ew (stir-fried noodles with meat and vegetables). Finish off your meal with desserts like mango with sticky rice, egg custard, bualoy (rice balls in sweet coconut milk) and lod chong (green rice noodles).
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
DiDi F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 3, wrote, "This is probably one of the most authentic Thai restaurants in Fresno! And the food here is so good! I recommend the yum nam tok, pad see ew and pad Thai! The people here are really nice and open to criticism. They are willing to adjust your food if you ask."
Yelper Natalie L. added, "The restaurant is very good and the people here are extremely nice. I recommend the papaya salad and boat noodle dishes."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Thai Patio Restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
