FOOD & DRINK

Thai Patio Restaurant opens in downtown Fresno

Photo: Thai Patio Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Thai spot has you covered. Called Thai Patio Restaurant, the newcomer is located at 1289 N. First St. in downtown Fresno.

Start your meal with appetizers like spring rolls, fried quail, chicken wings, beef jerky, crispy pork belly, tom yum soup or papaya salad.

Main dishes include Thai boat noodles, panang curry, deep-fried whole fish topped with chili sauce and pad see ew (stir-fried noodles with meat and vegetables). Finish off your meal with desserts like mango with sticky rice, egg custard, bualoy (rice balls in sweet coconut milk) and lod chong (green rice noodles).

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

DiDi F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 3, wrote, "This is probably one of the most authentic Thai restaurants in Fresno! And the food here is so good! I recommend the yum nam tok, pad see ew and pad Thai! The people here are really nice and open to criticism. They are willing to adjust your food if you ask."

Yelper Natalie L. added, "The restaurant is very good and the people here are extremely nice. I recommend the papaya salad and boat noodle dishes."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Thai Patio Restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News