The 6 best spots to score pizza in Fresno

Photo: The Curry Pizza Company/Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more pizza in your life? Of course you do.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. The Annex Kitchen



Photo: the annex kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is The Annex Kitchen, an Italian-style restaurant influenced by Central California's seasonal offerings. Located at 2257 W. Shaw Ave. in Bullard, the Italian spot's menu revolves around house-made pastas and pizzas baked in a wood-burning oven. It is the highest-rated pizza spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 669 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Curry Pizza Company



PHOTO: THE CURRY PIZZA COMPANY/YELP


Next up is Bullard's The Curry Pizza Company, situated at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, this unique fusion restaurant and bar combines classic Indian fare such as tandoori paneer and chicken tikka masala with a number of specialty pizzas.

3. Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs



Photo: Mypang T./Yelp

Looking for a monster slice of pepperoni pizza? The Tower District's Richie's Pizza & Hot Dogs, located at 844 E. Olive., has you covered. Serving true New York-style pizza and delicious gourmet hot dogs, this pizzeria is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews.

4. Javence Pizzeria



Photo: Kathy c./Yelp

Javence Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Roosevelt, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 117 Yelp reviews. Special pizza offerings include carne asada and smoky marinated pork adobada, as well as a variety of Italian classics. Head over to 4305 E. Tulare to see for yourself.

5. FIVE Restaurant



Photo: rose d./Yelp

Over in Woodward Park, check out FIVE Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 217 reviews on Yelp. Specializing in a California/Italian blend of cuisine, this spot is located at 1110 E. Champlain Dr., Ste. 101., and serves seafood, classic pasta dishes and pizza fresh out of a brick oven.

6. Douggy Fresh Pizza



Photo: Julieann A./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Douggy Fresh Pizza, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews. Stop by 1585 N. Palm Ave. to hit up the spot to score fresh and cheesy pizza, chicken wings or breadsticks the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.
