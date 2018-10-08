The top 3 shops for chocolate lovers in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate shops in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're craving chocolate.
1. Chocolates & Posies
Photo: Chocolates & Posies/Yelp
Topping the list is Chocolates & Posies. Located at 2139 Shaw Ave., Suite E2, the shop is the highest-rated spot for chocolates in Clovis, boasting five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.
A full-service floral and gift boutique, the store sells flowers, gifts, home decor and gourmet chocolate. Look for boxes of handmade truffles in a variety of flavors; cream and butter fudge made fresh in the store; and seasonal chocolate-covered strawberries, apples and pretzel rods.
2. See's Candies
Photo: see's candies/Yelp
Next up is See's Candies, situated at 380 W. Shaw Ave. With four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier has proven to be a local favorite. The chain has been around for more than 90 years, per its website, and offers American-made boxed chocolates, truffles, nuts and chews, lollipops and even sugar-free candy.
At this location, there are free samples and a candy counter where you can create your very own custom mixed box of chocolates and candies. Staff members are also available to help you plan your next fundraiser.
3. Rosetti's Fine Foods
Photo: rosetti's fine foods/Yelp
Rosetti's Fine Foods, located at 3 Railroad Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. The store features chocolate bark made from velvety, gourmet chocolate and either crunchy biscotti flakes, almonds or other seasonal choices, per its website. Options include peppermint bark, pistachio cranberry and white chocolate biscotti bark.