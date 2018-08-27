FOOD & DRINK

Uncorked: The 3 best wine bars in Fresno

Photo: Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the best wine bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to enjoy a glass of wine in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar



Photo: FLEMING'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE & WINE BAR/Yelp

Topping the list is Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. Located at 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 149 in the Fashion Fair Mall, this is the highest-rated wine bar in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 369 reviews on Yelp. The upscale chain is also a steakhouse and features a selection of local wines, handcrafted cocktails and spirits.

Wine options include the Chateau Ste. Michelle, a cabernet sauvignon from Columbia Valley; and the Elouan, a pinot noir from Oregon. The cocktail menu includes the Blueberry Lemon Drop, made with Tito's Handmade vodka; a classic martini made with Grey Goose vodka; and the Old Mexico, mixed with Bacardi rum and poblano syrup.

Pair your drinks with wagyu N.Y. strip steak, double-boned pork chops or lobster mac and cheese.

2. Tap & Cellar



Photo: Danays M./Yelp

Bullard's Tap & Cellar, located at 317 W. Bedford Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine and beer bar five stars out of 23 reviews. According to its website, the spot features 23 wines from Saviez Vineyards, Spirit Horse Wine and Vermeil Wines, and 25 hard-to-find craft beers on tap including Faction, Modern Times, North Coast, Coronado, Almanac and more. Live music is available on Friday and Saturday nights.

3. The Tasting Room



Photo: Ryan W./Yelp

The Tasting Room in Bullard is another go-to, with four stars out of 76 Yelp reviews. Build your own flight with any four of the selected white and red wines of the day on weekdays, or any of the five selections on the weekend. Sparkling options include mimosas made with orange juice and Champagne, and a Bellini made with peach nectar and prosecco. Head over to the wine bar and tasting room at 7775 N. Palm Ave. to see for yourself.
