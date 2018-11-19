THANKSGIVING

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

EMBED </>More Videos

Try a new technique with one of these flavorsome methods for cooking your Thanksgiving Turkey. (Shutterstock)

The internet has concocted a quick and easy prank to disappoint your mom this Thanksgiving: ask her how to cook a 25 lb. turkey in the microwave.


It's unclear how the viral trend started, but countless adult children have been fooling their parents -- or not -- with the bizarre text.

Even world champion gymnast Simone Biles tried out the joke.


It's not just moms who the prank is being pulled on. Others have posted about fooling their dads and grandparents, too. Here are some of the best reactions.

RELATED STORIES:

Spatchcock and deep-frying: 7 delicious ways to cook your turkey
How to cook a turkey: Recipes, times from Butterball
To share or not to share? Tips to give your pets a safe and delicious Thanksgiving
Friendsgiving tips to make this Thanksgiving with friends one to remember
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholidayprankthanksgivingparentingsocial media
THANKSGIVING
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Refugees celebrate their first Thanksgiving in America
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
More thanksgiving
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
New blowout bar Afterglow now open in Northeast Fresno
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Camp Fire: At least 77 dead, hundreds missing in Butte Co. fire
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
6 trapped in Chicago skyscraper elevator drop more than 80 floors
UPDATE: Chipotle may hire back manager fired after asking customers to pay before being served
Show More
Health Watch: Experimental drug could protect against peanut allergies
Man sues airline after sitting next to obese passenger
Parishioner kicked out of church for dressing in drag
Horse rescued after falling into 6-foot hole
Teen survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix
More News