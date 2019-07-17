Where to find deals for National Hot Dog Day

Wienerschnitzel
Deal: Get five chili dogs for $5 at any of their stores nationwide.
Find a location near you here.
Rocket Dog Gourmet Brots and Brew
Deal: Get 50% off all hots dogs, all day.
Location: 88 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sonic
Deal: Get $1 hot dogs all day. Just text DOG to 876642 to snag the offer.
Find a location near you here.
Hot Dog on a Stick
Deal: Earn a $3 reward on your first order if you sign up for the chain's reward program and mobile app.
Location: Fashion Fair Mall, 521 E Shaw Ave #101, Fresno, CA 93710
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.