Food & Drink

Woman licks inside of Blue Bell Ice Cream tub before returning it to store freezer

BRENHAM, Texas -- Blue Bell Creameries is responding after a video showing an unknown woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery store freezer went viral.

The Texas company says it is working with police after the video surfaced on Twitter over the weekend.

It is not known where the video was taken, but it has received many comments on social media.

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell says concerned customers should notice any tampering because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.

Full Blue Bell statement:
We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexas newsviral videoblue bellu.s. & worldice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News