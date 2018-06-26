FOOD & DRINK

World's first robot-made burger to debut in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger in San Francisco's SoMa area. (Creator/KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Not even fast food work is immune from automation.

Starting Wednesday, machines will be cranking out the world's first robot-made hamburger.

Culinary robotics company Creator will hold a soft-launch for ITS very first burger joint in San Francisco's SOMA neighborhood.

Robots cook, slice, and assemble burgers in five minutes.

Each burger will cost $6.

Creator sent us video of the 20-computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators in the restaurant -- or factory as some have called it.

Chefs from Chez Panisse and Momofuku worked on the project to make sure the burger is tasty.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrobotstechnologyrestaurantrestaurantsburgersbuzzworthySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News