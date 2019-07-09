burger king

Burger King tacos: Fast-food chain promoting $1 menu item for a limited time

(Burger King)

A new $1 item from a national fast-food chain is "everything you'd expect from a taco" ... except it's from Burger King.

The burger chain announced that, beginning on Tuesday, it is offering a cripsy taco filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce, and topped with a savory taco sauce.

Burger King traveled to Austin, "a city known by some as the capital of tacos," to film a commercial as part of the announcement, and the company said the verdict was that the new item has "enough crunch to satisfy the local taco experts."


The new menu item is being added around the country after a successful test run in western states, the company said.

"We've seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide," Chris Finazzo, president of the Burger King Corporation in North America, said in a press release. "The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot."

The deal, which is priced higher in Alaska and Hawaii, is only available for a limited time.

Burger King is also hardly the first fast-food chain to offer unexpected menu items in a bid to attract curious customers. In 2018, IHOP insisted that it was changing its name to IHOB for "International House of Burgers." More recently, KFC announced that it is selling a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich throughout July.

As multiple food-centric news outlets have pointed out, another burger joint, Jack in the Box, already sells tacos and just began testing "tiny tacos" in some areas of the country.



As for Burger King, it's been known to mix up its menu. The chain has started selling plant-based "impossible whoppers" in certain markets, and it sometimes has limited time offers such as the "Upside Down Whopper" in honor of "Stranger Things."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkburger kingfast food restaurantkfcu.s. & worldtacos
BURGER KING
VIDEO: Burger King manager told 'go back to Mexico' by customer
2 kids start petition to ban plastic toys with fast food kids' meals
Burger King employee caught on camera mopping tables
Burger King starts contest to help customers pay off student loans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News