Coronavirus

Employee at Foodmaxx in northwest Fresno tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno grocery store has reopened, a day after it was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The FoodMaxx store on West Shaw near Marks was closed temporarily on Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.

The company says the store has since been thoroughly cleaned, and operations will resume as normal.

"The store has been thoroughly disinfected, cleaned and sanitized for your safety and for the safety of our team members," the store said in its post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnofresno northwestcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Closed restaurants could mean less tax revenue for city of Fresno
Coffee shop customers pay it forward
Central California coronavirus cases
Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom reveals proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Two Visalia Target employees test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car in northwest Fresno
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Show More
Pelosi, GOP exchange barbs over new economic relief package
Suspects crash car into Fresno liquor store, steal lottery tickets
Garage fire knocks down power lines in central Fresno
FCSO warning community of Fentantyl disguised as Xanax
College cheerleader battles COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 60 days
More TOP STORIES News