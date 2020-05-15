Employee at Foodmaxx in northwest Fresno tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno grocery store has reopened, a day after it was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.The FoodMaxx store on West Shaw near Marks was closed temporarily on Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.The company says the store has since been thoroughly cleaned, and operations will resume as normal."The store has been thoroughly disinfected, cleaned and sanitized for your safety and for the safety of our team members," the store said in its post.