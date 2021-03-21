Fresno's Forestiere Underground Gardens reopens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A historic and popular landmark in Fresno has re-opened just in time for the first day of Spring.
The Forestiere Underground Gardens re-opened for the first time since December.
You are able to tour the elaborate work of Baldassare Forestiere, who started the complex in the early 1900s.
The hour-long guided tour covers about two and a half acres of underground rooms and passageways -- all hand-built with hand tools.
There are even grapes and citrus grown down below.
The operations manager says she is happy to see tourists and families back.
"It's unbelievably exciting to be able to be reopened to the public," says Cami Cipolla. "We've been very busy, which has been great. There's been a lot of interest. We're really happy to be able to welcome everybody back, safely of course. We just are looking forward to an amazing season."
Due to the pandemic, they are limiting the size of each tour
It is free to make a reservation, however, payment is due at the time of the tour.
To book your reservation, visit their underground gardens website.
