Some Madera County residents under evacuation orders due to fire in North Fork

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire burning in North Fork has shut down roads and has prompted evacuation orders and warnings in the area.

The Fork Fire was sparked at about 3:15 pm and has spread to 50 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says it is posing a threat to the lives of residents and to several buildings.

The areas under evacuation orders include Willow Creek Drive, Church Street and parts of Road 222 and Road 225.

Residents are asked to leave now and the areas are being closed to public access.

The areas under evacuation warnings include Cascadel Road, Douglas Ranger Station Road, and parts of Road 222 and Road 225.

Those residents are asked to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate.

You can find a full list of evacuation orders and warnings here.

If you are in these areas and need help evacuating, please call 911.