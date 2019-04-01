man killed

Forklift operator from Central Valley killed in workplace accident

LOS ANGELES -- A forklift operator was killed when he was struck by a car during a business delivery.

KCAL reports that the unidentified man in his 60s was making a delivery of live poultry in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles when his forklift was struck by a blue Hyundai shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the deceased man from the Fresno area was in his 60s, but identification was withheld while police notified the man's family.

Authorities say the Hyundai driver was cooperating with police at the scene in the northern San Fernando Valley region, but there were no details about how the accident occurred.

Authorities say officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported to the scene to investigate what they called a workplace accident.
