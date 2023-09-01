Former Fresno teacher sentenced to probation for drugging woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Bullard High School teacher was sentenced to two years probation for secretly drugging a woman over a period of several years.

On Thursday, Donald Mayhew pleaded no contest to a charge of administering a drug.

Two other counts of sex crimes on an unconscious victim were dropped.

Mayhew told police he crushed Ambien pills and put them in the victim's drinks.

The woman said she had no memory of what happened afterward.

In addition to probation-- Mayhew is also required to perform 200 hours of community service.