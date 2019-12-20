Former Fresno County sheriff's deputy charged with manslaughter in accidental death of supervisor found "not" guilty

FRESNO, Calif. -- Breaking news, a former Fresno County sheriff's deputy charged with manslaughter in the accidental death of his supervisor has been found "not" guilty.

A jury just came back with that verdict a few minutes ago after getting the case after closing arguments this morning.

Jared Mullis was facing up to four years in prison if he'd been convicted.

The prosecution argued that Mullis was negligent when he passed his gun and holster to Rod Lucas when the weapon accidentally fired.
