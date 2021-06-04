Prehistoric fossils from the Valley on display in Madera County museum

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the state gets ready to reopen on the 15th of this month, some Valley non-profits are doing what they can to get by until then.
That includes the Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County.
Guests can take a trip back in time - and explore the remains of prehistoric species.
In 1993 the fossils were discovered by sanitation workers at a landfill in Fairmead.
Now they're on display for everyone to enjoy.
The museum manager says they've struggled during the pandemic - shifting to virtual field trips and private guided tours.
"We've been having field trips here at the Fossil Discovery Center since 2012 and it's just been no field trips at all.... We opened up for reserved guided tours. So you can call here and reserve a tour. Come in and I'll give you a whole tour of the whole place," says manager Dawn Guthrie.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4 and up.
For more information, click here.
