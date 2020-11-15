Foster Farms donates 800 turkeys to Central California Food Bank

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Foster Farms donated 800 new turkeys to the Central California Food Bank, just in time for Thanksgiving.
The food bank will be giving those birds to local families in need.
Those turkeys combined make up more than 9,600 pounds of protein and should be able to serve around 12,000 people.
"Food is community and family and it really brings people together, and that's really hard for families in need, especially during the holidays," says Kym Dildine with the Central California Food Bank. "So we're excited to give these 800 turkeys to families in need just in time for the holidays."
For those who are in need or know a family in need -- you can go to the food bank's website to find and sign up for distribution dates.
Volunteers can find sign-up sheets on their website as well.
