FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fowler police arrested City Council member Mark Rodriguez over the weekend for at least the second time this year.
Police booked him in the Fresno County jail Sunday morning after he allegedly violated a restraining order.
As Action News first reported in January, police arrested Rodriguez for burglary at his ex-girlfriend's empty home.
She got a restraining order against him afterwards and said a surveillance camera recorded the break-in when she wasn't at home.
This is the second alleged violation of the restraining order by Rodriguez, and police say an off-duty law enforcement officer witnessed it this time.
The Fresno County district attorney's office tells Action News they have four cases pending review against Rodriguez.
He is now out on bail.
Fowler city council member arrested again for violating restraining order after alleged burglary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News