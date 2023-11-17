Fowler High seniors learn skills and support city events through Junior Ambassadors program

Some high school seniors in Fowler are getting a head start on building their resumes and completing volunteer hours.

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some high school seniors in Fowler are getting a head start on building their resumes and completing volunteer hours.

While they're on campus, Red Cat students are hitting the books and working toward graduation.

Off-campus, they're volunteering at Fowler City Hall to sharpen their social and civic engagement skills through the Junior Ambassador program.

The program is open to Fowler High School seniors who help plan, coordinate and run city events.

Now a freshman in college, Brianna Uribe led the Junior Ambassadors during her senior year.

"It kind of teaches you how to be responsible and build yourself up as an individual," Uribe said.

"Our ambassadors usually helped engage with the community, help vendors if they needed help to set up," Uribe said.

Yvonne Hernandez is the Recreation and Senior Center Supervisor for the city of Fowler.

"I get to organize and put together a lot of the events that are held in the city," Hernandez said.

The Junior Ambassador students wear a special vest and shirt as they work alongside Hernandez at events such as 'Fowler Nights in the Park' and the city 'Trunk or Treat'.

"It's preparing them for the future," Hernandez said. "They're just as much a part of it as we are."

Hernandez says she's watched students break out of their shells and gain a sense of pride for the city as they take part in events.

Students must apply to be part of the program and attend at least three large events and five small events per school year.

They must also maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0.

Uribe wants other students to know it's a rewarding commitment.

"If you just love being at events and meeting new people, this is perfect for you," Uribe said.

Applications for this year are closed, but juniors who will be seniors next year can look for the applications starting in the spring semester.

