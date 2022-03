FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County community is in mourning following the sudden death of their mayor.Fowler mayor David T. Cardenas passed away on Friday.On Saturday, residents honored his memory, with some posting signs on Merced Street in downtown Fowler.The city released a statement saying they are heartbroken at the loss and keep the Cardenas family in your thoughts and prayers.It went on to say Cardenas was remembered as "a pillar of the community and the epitome of a civil servant".