Parents face child abuse charges after 7-week-old suffered 18 bone fractures

Two Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their 7-week-old by inflicting 18 fractures to its rib, leg and arm, warrants say.

Diamon McPherson, 26, and Jasmine Spruill, 27, are facing charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.



According to warrants, the baby suffered 18 bone fractures including injuries to the arm, rib, scapula and femur.

Police say the abuse happened from December 2018 through February 2019.

ABC11 is waiting to hear back from authorities on who is caring for the child now.
