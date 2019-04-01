Parents face child abuse charges after 7-week-old suffered 18 bone fractures

These Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their baby. Police say the 7-week-old was found w/ 18 bone fractures....including injuries to the baby’s rib, arm, & thigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qYjm0nEBtw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) April 1, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their 7-week-old by inflicting 18 fractures to its rib, leg and arm, warrants say.Diamon McPherson, 26, and Jasmine Spruill, 27, are facing charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.According to warrants, the baby suffered 18 bone fractures including injuries to the arm, rib, scapula and femur.Police say the abuse happened from December 2018 through February 2019.ABC11 is waiting to hear back from authorities on who is caring for the child now.