Fresno's first free grocery store set to open

A first of its kind grocery store is set to open in Fresno on Wednesday, and what makes this grocery store unique is that the groceries are free.

The Central California Food Bank will open the doors to the first free grocery store in the Central Valley. The goal is to serve up to 2,400 households every month.

"Neighbors will be able to grab their cart or grab their basket depending on the volume of food items that they need, and they'll be able to shop the isles and pick out shelf stable, pantry staples, they will be apple to pick up meat, protein, dairy, eggs, produce," said Natalie Caples, Co-CEO of Central California Food Bank.

First Fruits Market is designed to provide a dignified shopping experience to people experiencing hunger.

"Individuals accessing the market will not need to pay for groceries, and they do not need to utilize their CALFRESH benefits to be able to utilize First Street Market services, " explained Caples.

Shoppers will be able to choose from over 100 individual food items tailored to their cultural and dietary needs.

"Our goal is to have as many options available to them, to choose through, what fits their home and bring that home to enjoy," said Jacquelin Burke, Community Programs Manager with Central California Food Bank.

Options that you see in other grocery stores they're here, too, from well-known brands to dairy-free options, like oat milk and much more.

"We've had really specialty items that are available grown on small local diverse farms, and so those items will always be featured," added Burke.

Access to good food is just the start.

Soon, the food bank will start to offer healthy cooking demos here, too. The market will be open three days a week on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 am to 12:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:30 to 2:30. With more volunteers, the food bank hopes to expand store hours soon.

And a reminder with the Central California Food Bank: your donations really do go far.

Every dollar that is donated there is able to purchase up to 4 meals.