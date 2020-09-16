McDonald's offering free six-piece McNuggets today with launch of new spicy flavor

As part of the deal, your free six-pack can be spicy or regular nuggets as "spicesurance," just in case you can't handle the new spicy nuggets.
open for a surprise pic.twitter.com/S0mNa4Zn8j— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 16, 2020
The brand new spicy McNuggets are coated with cayenne and chili peppers.
The deal is good only today and only through the McDonald's app.
p.s. if you order Spicy Chicken McNuggets with Spicesurance today in the App you can get a 6pc Spicy or Classic McNuggets free— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 16, 2020
When McDonald's announced its spicy nuggets last month, Wendy's started throwing shade on twitter.
One tweet read, "Must have scraped up all of BK's leftovers and slapped McPrice tag on it."
Must have scraped up all of BKs leftovers and slapped mcprice tag on it. https://t.co/mVkvqAPvkH— Wendy's (@Wendys) August 26, 2020
