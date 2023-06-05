A Valley group is taking action to make sure kids aren't going hungry this Summer.

A Valley group is taking action to make sure kids aren't going hungry this Summer.

A Valley group is taking action to make sure kids aren't going hungry this Summer.

A Valley group is taking action to make sure kids aren't going hungry this Summer.

Free and healthy summer meals for kids in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is partnering with the Fresno Unified School District to ensure local students have access to healthy meals all summer.

The Food Express Bus will stop at places like Lions Skate Park and Parc Grove Commons starting June 12th.

There are also stops in Fresno County, like Mendota, Del Rey and Firebaugh.

Summer Site Meal services will serve breakfast, lunch, supper, and AM and PM snacks, depending on the location.

The free lunches are available to anyone 18 and under and will be served on weekdays through July 28th.

All meals will need to be eaten on-site this year. There is no grab-and-go option.

For a complete list of times and locations near you visit the Fresno EOC's website.