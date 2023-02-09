Free Wi-Fi for students at Dos Palos campuses

A north valley school district is creating more opportunity for its students through free wireless internet access.

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley school district is creating more opportunity for its students through free wireless internet access.

The Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District announced the completion of the project.

The superintendent says the district realized a need a few years ago at the start of the pandemic.

About 70 percent of its students live in rural areas, with no access to internet or Wi-Fi.

Three wireless cellular towers were installed on Dos Palos campuses to help families get connected.

"Access is everything. So, removing barriers for our students is our number one priority," Dos Palos Superintendent, Megan Grijalva said. "Obviously, our number one priority is student achievement and making sure that they have access to academics at home."

The Wireless Internet Project was made possible with the help of school board trustees, community partners and the former superintendent Doctor Justin Miller.