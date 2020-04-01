Freeform running movie marathons every weekend in April to encourage social distancing

Chick Flick Weekend - April 4-5

7:00 a.m. - "Rock of Ages"

10:10 a.m. - "Miss Congeniality"

12:50 p.m. - "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous"

3:30 p.m. - "Dirty Dancing"

6:05 p.m. - "Pretty Woman"

8:45 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

11:25 p.m. - "Keeping Up with The Joneses"

7:30 a.m. - "Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous"

10:13 a.m. - "Keeping Up with the Joneses"

12:47 p.m. - "Dirty Dancing"

3:24 p.m. - "Pretty Woman"

6:05 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

8:45 p.m. - "How to Be Single"

11:20 p.m. - "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"

Super Hero Movie Weekend - April 11-12

7:30 a.m. - "Back to the Future"

10:10 a.m. - "Holes"

12:50 p.m. - Disney's "Bolt"

3:00 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)

5:30 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "The Incredibles"

8:10 p.m. - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

11:20 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"

7:30 a.m. - "Holes"

10:10 a.m. - Disney's "Bolt"

12:20 p.m. - "Jumanji" (1995)

2:50 p.m. - Disney/Pixar's "The Incredibles"

5:30 p.m. - "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

8:40 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"

11:20 p.m. - "Back to the Future"

FunDay Weekend - April 18-19

7am/6c The Middle

7:30am/6:30c What a Girl Wants

10:05am/9:05c Grown Ups

12:35pm/11:35c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:15pm/2:15c Guardians of the Galaxy

5:55pm/4:55c Despicable Me

SPECIAL PRESENTATION 8pm/7c One World: Together at Home

10pm/9c Despicable Me 2

12am/11c Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life

7am/6c The Middle

8am/7c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

10:30a/9:30c Matilda

12:35p/11:35c The Jungle Book (2016)

3:05p/2:05c Despicable Me

5:10p/4:10c Despicable Me 2

7:20p/6:20c Disney's Wreck-It Ralph

9:25p/8:25c Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life

11:30p/10:30c Jumanji (1995)

Hunger Games Weekend - April 25 & 26

8:00 a.m. - "The Waterboy"

10:00 a.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"

4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire:

8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

7:30 a.m. - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"

2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

8:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

11:25 p.m. - Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy"

If you're looking for movies to watch this weekend while you practice social distancing, look no further than Freeform.Every weekend in April, Freeform is airing themed movie marathons featuring flicks like "The Incredibles," "Miss Congeniality," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Holes" and "Pretty Woman." Each weekend has a different theme: "Chick Flick Weekend," "Super Hero Movie Weekend," "FunDay Weekend" or "Hunger Games Weekend." Scroll down to see the full schedule.On Friday, April 3, the network is also airing a special marathon of its breakout comedy series "Everything's Gonna Be Okay" starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/PT.The marathons are part of a broader multiplatform social distancing campaign launched by Freeform that encourages young adults to stay home. The network said it hopes the social media aspect of the campaign will "distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing."