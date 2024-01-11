Fresno's Playland to stay open until at least the end of June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Playland, which was in jeopardy of closing this weekend, will now be staying open until the end of June.

Following an emergency meeting between the Storyland board of directors and Helm and Sons, an agreement was reached to help plan the overall operational costs, developmental marketing plan and infrastructure needed to stay open.

The hope with the current deal is to give the park time to continue to develop the park into a self-sustaining facility.

Starting January 18, the park will be expanding its hours of operations:

Thursday - Friday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Playland will also make several other changes to its pricing:

All Thursdays will be community 1/2 price admission days.

All Wednesdays will offer school tour options starting as low as $4 per child. Wednesday's school tour hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Admission options are now $10 for everyone (Children 2 and under are free)

A $25 per person monthly pass that includes unlimited visits.

Playland Fresno's last day of operation was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 14.