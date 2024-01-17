Fresno County Public Library reports over 1 million eBook checkouts in 2023

The library is now one of only 152 public libraries worldwide to surpass one million digital checkouts in a single year.

Fresno County is full of readers, and our local library is seeing more and more people check out eBooks.

Fresno County is full of readers, and our local library is seeing more and more people check out eBooks.

Fresno County is full of readers, and our local library is seeing more and more people check out eBooks.

Fresno County is full of readers, and our local library is seeing more and more people check out eBooks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is full of readers, and our local library is seeing more and more people check out eBooks.

The Fresno County Public Library says residents borrowed over one million digital books in 2023.

That's a first for the county.

The library is now one of only 152 public libraries worldwide to surpass one million digital checkouts in a single year.

Readers have 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and comics through the Libby app created by OverDrive.

The most checked-out eBook in Fresno County last year was "Verity" by Colleen Hoover.

The author's works, "It Ends with Us" and "It Starts with Us," also took the top two and three spots.

"Spare" by Prince Harry took the fourth spot.

Rounding out the top five was "The Storyteller's Death" by Ann Dávila Cardinal.

"Romance" is reported as the most checked-out genre.