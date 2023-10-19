The City of Fresno has been awarded more than $21 million to help fund a new affordable housing development.

Fresno awarded more than $21 million for new affordable housing development

The "Welcome Home Project" will include 96 units of permanent affordable housing in northwest Fresno.

The majority of the one-bedroom units will be used for youth aging out of the foster care system, providing support to help them attend school or find work.

The funding is part of Homekey Round Three, an effort by the State of California to provide housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

This award brings total Homekey funding for the city to more than $63 million