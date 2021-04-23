Employees evacuated after fire sparks at Amazon fulfillment center in southwest Fresno

BREAKING: @DeptFresno is outside the Amazon fulfillment center. Hundreds of people evacuated to the parking lot. Cause has not been released. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/5pnY5XaSAT — Elisa Navarro (@ElisaABC30) April 23, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Amazon fulfillment center in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.The fire was reported around 1:45 am. Nearly a dozen fire units responded to the facility on Orange Avenue.Fire officials say they found flames on the third floor of the fulfillment center. The sprinkler system had turned on and helped to keep the blaze controlled.Firefighters knocked down the flames and prevented them from spreading further.Fire crews have not determine what sparked the blaze. Witnesses tell Action News they believe the flames broke out on one of the robotics that carries pods.They say the water from the sprinkler system flowed down to the two bottom floors.Firefighters spent several hours throughout the morning removing the water.Everyone inside the building was safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported.Officials were assessing the damage caused by the fire.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.