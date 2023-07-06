Fresno Animal Center offering $4 adoptions for July

The Fresno Animal Center is offering $4 adoptions for the entire month of July.

The center is trying to make room for the rising number of lost pets being brought in after the July 4th holiday.

Normally, adoption fees are $75 for dogs and $50 for cats.

Sally Brewyer is the Director of Shelter Operations and says it's kitten and puppy season, which makes it a great time to adopt.

"It's a great time to adopt a pet for the community -- kids are out of school, families are home a little more," she said. "We're really encouraging folks to come down and find a pet to adopt."

All pets adopted from the Fresno Animal Center come spayed or neutered.

They're also vaccinated and microchipped.

The center is located on Airways Boulevard and Cargo Lane in east central Fresno.

It's open every day except Thursdays from 10 am to 4 pm.