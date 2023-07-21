Fresno Animal Center offering free adoption fees this weekend

If you're looking for a four-legged best friend, you can adopt a pet this weekend -- for free!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a four-legged best friend, you can adopt a pet this weekend -- for free!

The Fresno Animal Center on Airways Boulevard is offering a fee-free weekend, starting Friday through Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Adoption costs will be waived for potential pet owners.

The fees usually cover spay or neuter services, vaccinations, micro-chipping and flea and tick treatment.

But this weekend, all those services are at no cost with an adoption.

The shelter staff hopes the free offer will encourage people to find a furry family member and relieve overcrowding at the shelter.