$2 pet adoptions on Tuesday at Fresno Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Humane Animal Services is taking action to find cats and dogs their forever home.

Tomorrow is $2 Tuesday at the Fresno Animal Center.

With the discount adoptions, all animals come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and with flea and tick treatment.

Fresno Humane Animal Services posted videos showing the cats and dogs currently at the center.

Those looking to adopt can come to look for their future furry friend from 10 in the morning until 4 pm.

The center is also currently looking for people to foster.