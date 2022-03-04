Fresno County man accused in two dog deaths won't face charges for second case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The man who police say confessed to killing a Fresno woman's dog will not face additional charges in connection to the death of a second animal.A Clovis woman claimed Aaron Cumpton killed her dog, Dutchess, when he and a close family friend watched the pet while the owner was out of town on October 2, 2021. The woman came forward after learning of Cumpton's arrest in the death of the other dog, named Artie.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office said Friday after a thorough investigation into the death of Dutchess, they concluded: "there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."Cumpton was arrested and charged with animal cruelty for the death of the other dog, Artie, that occurred on October 26 of last year.Surveillance footage captured Cumpton visiting a woman's northwest Fresno home for pool maintenance. After Artie escaped, Cumpton returned the Yorkie to the backyard. A short time later, he emerged with what appeared to be a lifeless dog and put it in a trash can. Cumpton pleaded not guilty to that charge in January. His attorney told the judge shortly after the incident Cumpton enrolled in anger management.He is currently out of custody. His next court appearance was postponed to April 21. A judge said he cannot own or keep any animals and cannot be unsupervised around anyone's household pets.