FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoking inside apartments or condos will be against the law in Fresno as of mid-November.The Fresno City Council passed a new ordinance on Thursday, making it illegal for people to smoke inside rental units with a shared wall.The ordinance bans people from vaping or smoking cigarettes, marijuana or cigar smoking indoors.If a tenant does not comply, they could face a fine.