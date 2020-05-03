Fresno neighbors hold parade for US Army pilot heading to his fourth deployment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors in northwest Fresno celebrated one of their own who is heading to the middle east for his fourth deployment for the United States Army with a parade.
Ryan Rodriguez leaves next week for at least one year.
He is a Black Hawk pilot and is part of a medical evacuation unit based out of Sacramento.
His wife and son delivered a note with a flag to their neighbors telling them about the parade.
Ryan says he is honored to have a great support system.
"Just emotional with all the love and support that we have from our neighborhood, our close friends and families knowing that I have support back home for my wife and son when I'm gone," he says.
Rodriguez was deployed to Iraq in 2005 and was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2013.
