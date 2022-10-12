Jury finds Fresno attorney Jennifer Walters not guilty of child sex crimes

A jury is now deciding whether a Fresno attorney who worked with children is guilty of having a long-term sexual relationship with a child.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno attorney who worked with children has been found not guilty of all counts following her trial for alleged child sex crimes.

Jennifer Walters teared up as she heard the jury's decision after three and a half days of deliberation.

Police arrested Walters in August 2019.

Investigators say she had a sexual relationship with a boy for four years, starting when he was 13.

Two months after her arrest, Walters told police the boy raped her, and that was her defense at trial.

After the verdict, deputies separated supporters for Walters and the boy, and somebody punched out a window in the courthouse.

Walters is now completely in the clear since the boy's family hasn't sued her in civil court.

