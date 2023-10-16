Fresno boy celebrates 10th birthday despite rare condition

A young boy beat the odds as he celebrated his 10th birthday in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young boy beat the odds as he celebrated his 10th birthday in Northwest Fresno.

Back in 2016, 3-year-old Andre Carson caught the flu, which caused a rare reaction of a disease that causes swelling of the brain.

Since then, he has been unable to walk.

Despite his condition, he made it to 10 years old and has lived longer than originally estimated by doctors.

"He is active in all his therapies, he is doing well in school and he's in the 4th grade," says Kamareia Parrish."

In 2019, Andre got to meet NBA All-Star Steph Curry through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

His mother says he is still loves Curry, and thinks that will never change.