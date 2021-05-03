break-in

Central Fresno victim speaks out after escaping from home invasion suspect

It was a frightening morning for Chantal, who only wants to use her first name.
By ABC30.Com Staff
Police investigating 2 home break-ins in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is in custody after forcing his way into a Central Fresno resident's home.

She says she's lucky to have escaped after she answered her doorbell and a man forced his way into her home Monday morning.

Fresno police responded to a house of Home and College for a report of a break-in.

Chantal says she heard someone at the door and didn't think much of it, as her husband works in construction and they often having people come by to pick up equipment.

When she opened the door, she saw the suspect.

Chantal tried to push him out, but it wasn't working.

She then said he nearly sexually assaulted her until she thought of a way to escape.

"I said stop, I need to go get something. I got up and ran out the back door," Chantal said.

Chantal ran to her neighbors home to call the police.

They later caught a suspect near Poplar.

The incident happened about two hours after police responded to another break-in near Crystal and Clinton, where a suspect forced his way into a home with a mother and daughter inside.

Chantal says she usually feels safe, however, she bought a Ring door camera hours after the scary encounter.

Fresno police said luckily no one was hurt in either case.

They have not yet released the suspect's name or charges.

Investigators also cannot confirm whether both break-ins are connected.

