Gun lost during chase on Fresno City College's campus returned, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search for a missing police officer's gun is now over.

The firearm first went missing during a foot chase at Fresno City College on August 16.

The officer took a hard fall when he was chasing after teens who crashed a stolen car near campus.

Later, the sergeant noticed the weapon was missing from his belt.

With the help of witnesses and video evidence investigators tracked down a person who had bought the gun.

When they were confronted about potential criminal liability they handed over the weapon.

Campus police say it appears the gun is whole with no missing parts or ammunition.