Fresno City Council forms commission to bring police reform to Fresno Police Department

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council says it will launch a new group called Commission for Police Reform in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police, which has sparked outcry and protests across the country.The Commission was started by Mayor Lee Brand and council members Miguel Arias, Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez.Arias said it would be headed by former city council member, and former Fresno police officer, Oliver Baines.It is also backed by mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and the president of the Fresno police union, Todd Fraizer.Residents, local and national experts and stakeholders will be asked to serve on the Commission to discuss policy recommendations to reform the Fresno Police Department."The good men and woman of our police department and our community they serve deserves nothing less than our best collaboration and thinking," Arias told Action News on Thursday.The city council will hear the recommendations within 90 days.