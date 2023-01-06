Fresno City Councilmember presents symbolic resolution to get Fresno State into new conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A symbolic proclamation at city hall is hoping to build momentum for the red wave.

Fresno State president Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval joined Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer today to support of a resolution that urges Power 5 conferences to take notice of the university athletically and academically.

Highlighting national championships by the baseball and softball teams - the resolution also highlighted the recent success by the Bulldog football team.

However, Mayor Dyer did address the November failure of the sales tax measure that would have raised 36 million dollars for the university.

"We know it'll take that level of support - accommodate a power five conference - up to par," Dyer says.

The proclamation passed with a unanimous vote and continues to be a topic of discussion for university officials as they continue to speak with Power 5 conferences.